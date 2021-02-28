First Oman Geriatric Association formed

Marking a milestone in the care for the elderly, the first Omani Association for the Elderly Health, has officially come into existence under the umbrella of the Omani Medical Association.

The association brings together a group of doctors interested in the health of the elderly, medical groups and assistance interested in providing healthcare to the elderly patients.

“The Association for the Elderly Health is envisioned to provide for improving the health status of the elderly and integrating them into the society as an effective and fruitful component to lead a secure old age and a stable life,” Dr Saleha al Jadidiyah, Consultant Psychiatrist for elderly health at Al Masara Hospital, and President of the Association told the Observer.

Oman has 145,450 elderly people comprising 75,265 females and 70,194 males. Their population is expected to grow at a rate of 9 per cent by 2040, thanks to the advanced medical care and better living standards.

According to geriatric experts, the needs of the elders vary from the need for proper communication, to healthy relationships and presence of family. Their requirements include healthcare, food and nutrition, physical activity, community and social events, financial security, independence so that they don’t feel like a burden to their family, retain their self-esteem, comfort and respect, and dignity and compassion. Having a platform for expressing their needs and concerns is highly lauded by the elderly as well as the people concerned about the topic.

At the first BoD meeting of the Association, Dr Hilal al Azri has been selected as the Vice-President, Dr Maryam al Harrasi as Treasurer, Dr Nihal al Afifi as Secretary, and Dr Ahmed Samir as a member. A logo that details the vision and mission of the first of its kind association was also launched.

Other major aims include establishing a Center for education and training in the field of aging in the Sultanate; To improve the health, social and psychological well-being of the elderly; and to enable them to overcome life’s challenges and lead a normal life, among others.

Additionally, ideas are under way for launching a specialised magazine that deals with the concerns and issues of the elderly.

The objectives of the association are based on raising the level of awareness of the community and health workers about the concerns and challenges facing the elderly, as well as directing the level of community members and health workers for the right methods of caring for the elderly. The association also aims to work on finding a common formula with various institutions to develop a unified framework for caring for the elderly.

Preserving the rights of the elderly and securing a decent living for them, giving emphasis on the work and research in improving care for the elderly are other objectives of the Association.