First Indonesian repatriation flight takes off

Kabeer Yousuf

Muscat: As many as 180 Indonesian nationals were on board the Garuda Indonesia Airways from Muscat International Airport to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta on Sunday.

Most of the travellers were either stranded after expiring their visit visa period, medical cases, or those whose contracts were terminated.

“We are happy to be facilitating the return of 180 stranded citizens from the Sultanate of Oman on a special Garuda Indonesia Airlines flight,” MusthofaTaufik Abdul Latif, Indonesian Ambassador to the Sultanate told the Observer after expressing best wishes to the Indonesian nationals who took the repatriation flight.

The A-330-300 aircraft departed Muscat on at 01.30 am on July 6 to reach Jakarta early morning.

The passengers onboard expressed their gratitude for the repatriation programme after being stranded in Oman for around four months due to the suspension of international flights.

