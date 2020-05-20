First Indian repatriation flight from Salalah today

SALALAH: The repatriation flight carrying about 177 to 180 passengers will take off from Salalah Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The flight is part of the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indian nationals who are stranded in many countries in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Air India Express flight (IX 342) from Salalah to Calicut, which was scheduled at 3.25pm has been rescheduled to fly at 5.10pm.

Manpreet Singh, Chairman Indian Social Club Salalah, said among the passengers were patients, people having social issues back home, job loss and many others who were on tourist or visit visas.

He thanked the Omani authorities, Indian Embassy and Government of India on behalf of the Indian community for taking care of the community.

Meanwhile, Embassy sources said one more flight from Salalah to some Indian destination likely to take off on May 27.

