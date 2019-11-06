Main 

First day of Ramadhan likely to be on April 25

Muscat: According to the astronomical calculations carried out by the astronomical affairs department at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) on the sighting of the moon for the holy month of Ramadhan for the Hijri year 1441, the first day of Ramadhan will be on April 25, 2020.

 

