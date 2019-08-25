First day of Muharram declared public holiday

MUSCAT: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council, on Sunday issued a decision on the holiday of the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary (PBUH) and the advent of the new Hijri year 1441 AH. The decision said: “On the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary (PBUH) and the new Hijri year 1441 AH, it was decided that the first day of Muharram, 1441 AH will be an official holiday for the employees in the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state administrative apparatus as Muharram moon sighting will be declared by the authority concerned.”

On this great occasion, the minister extended his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come and the Omani people and our dear country with further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership, and all Muslims with blessings and welfare. Meanwhile, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, also issued a decision on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1441 AH, declaring that the first day of Muharram, 1441 AH will be an official holiday for employees in the private sector companies and establishments, as Muharram moon sighting will be declared by the authority concerned.

The decision allows employers and employees to agree on compensating this holiday if necessity arises. All employees in the private sector seize this blessed occasion to extend their heartfelt greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty and the Omani people and Muslims all over the world with well-being and blessings. — ONA