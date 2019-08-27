First cohort concludes Sas Accelerator Programme

The Information Technology Authority (ITA), represented by Sas Center for Entrepreneurship, is set to celebrate next week the completion of the Sas Accelerator programme for the first cohort. The initiative is powered by Google Developers Launchpad programme and aims to speed up the growth of tech startups locally to bridge the gap between the idea stage and the implementation stage.

The celebration, due to take place at the W Hotel Muscat next Tuesday, will include a demo along with an investor roundtable in the presence of ITA’s management, local and international investors, businessmen and entrepreneurs.

During the Demo Day, each of the startups prepares and presents a brief about its products/services to an audience that includes venture capitalists, other potential investors, and industry leaders across many fields.

The event will also include an investor roundtable which will begin with a talk by an international angel investor, Paulo Andrez (pictured). Paulo is an angel investor with an active portfolio of 14 companies. One of his investments reached 25 million euros in revenues within the first year of operations, for which he received an award “Best European Angel Investment” in 2012.

Paulo is a Board Member of the Entrepreneurship Agency DNA Cascais, which supported more than 270 startups in the last decade, and a Board Member of FNABA, the Portuguese Business Angel Federation. Paulo was appointed President Emeritus EBAN, European Business Angel Network, after serving as President until 2014.

The programme for the first cohort, which ran for ten weeks, was an intensive business and technology-based accelerator programme for seven tech startups. The programme was facilitated by 40 renowned experienced international Google Developers

Launchpad mentors and selected local subject matter experts.

The Sas Accelerator programme started last March when ITA’s Sas Center for Entrepreneurship teamed up with Google Developers Launchpad to launch an accelerator programme for startup companies available in the market.

The programme aims to bridge the gap between the idea stage and the first stage of implementation in which the programme will prepare these start-up companies from the technical and investment side to enter the market through an intensive short-term programme.

Related