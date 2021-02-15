First Camel Auction App Launched

ADAM: The first camel auction mobile application in the Sultanate was launched on Monday. The app offers a variety of services to race camel owners engaged in auctioning, breeding and herding of camels. The launch of the programme took place at Al Bashayer racecourse in the Wilayat of Adam, Al Dakhiliyah. The app is also the first in the GCC region and it coincides with the events of the 4th annual Al Bashayer Camel Festival. Designed to meet all the needs of users, the app helps address the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic. Besides facilitating sale and purchase of camels, the app also highlights the top pedigrees, recounting their ancestry and describing their performance. The application is compatible to smart phones and it enables sale and purchase of camels without the need for agents. — ONA