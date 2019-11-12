First-aid knowledge must for managing emergency cases

SALALAH, Nov 12 – Students were given hands on experience of emergency readiness during a workshop held at Dhofar University (DU) on Tuesday. The workshop had both theoretical and practical aspects of an emergency situation, in which the students got to know how to use first-aid kit and other emergency tools kept in workplaces, houses and even in cars.

The event was organised by the DU’s Centre for Community Service and Continuing Education and Oman Volunteers Network.

Experts from the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) conducted the workshop in which most of the student participants were given technical knowhow as how to use first-aid kits and even fire extinguishers which are kept at convenient places to meet a crisis situation.

“It was really a good experience of learning how to use these basic tools to manage some emergency situation. And the best part is giving us confidence to manage such situation,” said a participant.

The workshop, according to trainer Affan Aulad Thani, was aimed at developing a sense for first-aid kits and their use. “Quick response is needed to deal with any health or fire situation. The purpose of first aid is to minimise the risk and take control of the situation until back up support comes either from health experts or from safety agencies,” he said.

He insisted that the first-aid makes big difference and in most of the cases it proves a life saving skill that everyone should know.

Affan Thani cautioned the participants not to put in danger while doing some rescue. Because one should understand that while attending cases of fire or electric short circuit, he should act quickly as well as carefully. “In quickness the rescuer should not put him in danger because he happens to be the most important link before the real rescue.”

He explained how to deal with the victim’s breathing problem and put stress on contacting the civil defense and recovery systems before starting and first aid. He also explained techniques of dealing with external bleeding during or after tremor, accident etc. “The signs of internal bleeding are bleeding through the ear or nose. Calling the ambulance should be top priority, sooner the better.” He also gave tips on managing the cases of suffocation, burn degrees and how to rescue if someone is drowning, pointing to the importance of knowing the safety procedures.

