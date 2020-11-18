Main 

Fireworks display in Oman celebrating the 50th National Day

Muscat: As part of the Sultanate’s 50th National Day celebration, fireworks were displayed in the wilayats of Salalah, Al Seeb and Al Amerat on Wednesday at 8pm.

Photos were taken by Faisal al Balushi.

