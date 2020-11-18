Main Fireworks display in Oman celebrating the 50th National Day 18/11/202018/11/2020 Oman Observer Muscat: As part of the Sultanate’s 50th National Day celebration, fireworks were displayed in the wilayats of Salalah, Al Seeb and Al Amerat on Wednesday at 8pm. Photos were taken by Faisal al Balushi. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related