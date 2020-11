Muscat: The General Secretariat for National Celebrations, in coordination with the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, has announced fireworks display at the following places.

From 8 pm for 30 minutes in Muscat (Amerat and Seeb)

Dhofar Governorate (Salalah, Municipality Recreation Centre)

On November 21 at 8 pm, the fireworks display will also be held at Khasab in Musandam and Buraimi for 30 minutes.