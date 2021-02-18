Fire in Wadi Kabir industrial under control

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) said that it has managed to control and extinguish the fire that broke in the industrial zone of Wadi Kabir. No injuries or casualties were reported from the incident.

PACDA added that the situation was brought under control after strenuous efforts, with the participation of the competent authorities in the Royal Oman Police and other agencies. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

“We are currently supporting the firefighting efforts and removing the debris resulting from the fire outbreak in Wadi Kabir,” Muscat Municipality said. Thick smoke engulfed the Wadi Kabir and parts of the CBD and MBD areas of Muscat on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the fire broke out in the Wadi Kabir Industrial Area where some old and redundant cars are stored.

Angry local residents said that the situation was dangerous and would have led to some fatalities and urged the municipality to remove discarded vehicles from the areas.

“The entire industrial area of Wadi al-Kabir is supposed to have moved for a long time. This is the last thing that the catastrophe of this scale happened,” said one citizen.

The Environment Authority should look into the situation, said other citizens and residents.