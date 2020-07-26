Fines to be imposed on owners of neglected animals

Muscat: The Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has issued a decision on seizing stray or neglected animals, including imposing fines on the violators

Article (1) of the decision states that stray or neglected animals include horses,

cows, goats, and lamb or any animal – dumped by its owner or the person responsible for its well-being – go wherever it wants without supervision

Article (7) states that is forbidden to leave animals loose or neglected or allow it to graze in cities and residential villages or less than one kilometer from public roads.

The competent municipality shall set up sheds to hold stray or neglected animals, deliver food and water. It is important to take care of any captured animal, isolate the injured animal, and provide necessary medical treatment.

A registry shall be established in each competent municipality in which the data of the person who delivered the stray animal shall be recorded, including the date and type.

Article 7 stated that the competent municipality will impose fine on the owner of neglected animals.

The competent municipality must hand over the stray or neglected animal to its owner by confirming his details after collecting fines.

The municipality shall be responsible, through a public auction, for the sale of stray animals.

The fine shall be doubled in case the violation is repeated during the same year.

RO100 fine for each camel/horse.

RO50 fine for each head of cows.

RO 30 fine for each goat, sheep or another animal.