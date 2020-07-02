CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Fine for not wearing masks to be raised in Oman

Oman Observer

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held its 12th weekly press conference on Thursday.

Replying to questions, Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi,  Minister of Transport, said, “We are considering raising the fine for non-wearing masks from RO20 to a higher amount.”

Now is the time to publish the names of the violators and intensify monitoring, the Minister of Health in a separate statement.

A fine of RO20 for not wearing a face mask in public places including shops was among the slew of penalties imposed by the government to curb the spread of Coronavirus infection in the Sultanate.

 

