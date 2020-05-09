Bonuses of public sector board of directors slashed

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday issued Financial Circular 15/2020 stating a 50 percent reduction on bonuses and privilege dues of boards of directors of public authorities, public establishments, and government firms and their affiliate committees with effect from the fiscal year 2020.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance said that the circular (15/2020) came in implementation of the Royal directives stipulating financial measures to address the negative impacts of the current decline in oil prices, to provide proper liquidity by slashing spending and to diminish the State Budget’s deficit.

The Ministry of Finance urged all public authorities, establishments, and firms to comply with the directives and, accordingly, undertake necessary action and procedures to amend their financial systems and regulations that are currently in force. ONA