Finance ministry says data on public finances available online

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance expressed its deep astonishment on what was published on Tuesday by Bloomberg about the Sultanate’s delay in publishing the public financial statements and the questions raised about the extent of transparency in availing financial and economic data. The ministry said all public financial statements are available through the monthly statistical bulletin released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). On Bloomberg’s report on the absence of public financial statements for investors of government bonds, the ministry confirms that the bond offering procedure is preceded by issuing a comprehensive guide containing the financial and economic statements. The ministry called on the media to refer the statistical bulletins published by the NCSI via the website www.ncsi.gov.om. — ONA

