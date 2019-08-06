Final lists of Majlis candidates today

MUSCAT: The Elections Committees in the wilayats will announce the final lists of candidates for the Majlis Ash’shura elections 9th term today. According to Article 44 of the Majlis Ash’shura Election Law, candidates are allowed to carry out campaigns from the day the lists are announced till the day preceding the elections. The ministerial decision No 44/2019 issued by the Minister of Interior defines the rules, ways and procedures of election campaign. For the convenience of candidates, the ministry has introduced a mechanism to apply for election campaign electronically on elections.com. The final list of the candidates can be got from the election website and various local media means.

