Sultan Qaboos laid to rest

Muscat: With tears in their eyes and prayers in their hearts, the people of Oman bid adieu to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, father of modern Oman on Saturday.

The dear leader returned to the soil of the country that he reshaped with his blood and sweat. He was laid to rest at the Royal Cemetery in Ghala. The inclement weather that prevailed in the capital for the last couple of days also gave way to ensure a ceremonious farewell.

Thousands lined up on the roads from Bait Al Barakha to Grand Mosque in Bausher to say a final goodbye to the dear leader on journey to the final resting place.

After a brief prayer led by the Grand Mufti Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, the mortal remains of Sultan Qaboos were taken in a military cortege to the burial at the Royal Cemetery in Ghala. The final prayers were attended by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taymour, royal family members, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Diwan of Royal Court, officials and thousands of Omanis and expatriates.

The mortal remains of the dear leader were then taken to the burial slot by the family members and ministers led by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taymour. A humble man all throughout his life, the body of Sultan Qaboos, was interned in a simply Islamic ceremony with state honours. Peace be upon the departed soul.