Final call for female musicians to join Expo 2020’s Firdaus Women’s Orchestra

The final deadline for female musicians to submit their audition videos for Expo 2020’s Firdaus Women’s Orchestra and be in with a chance of receiving training and mentorship by Grammy and Oscar winner AR Rahman, is 4 February 2021.

With just two weeks to go until submissions close, Expo 2020 Dubai is calling on female intermediate to semi-professional musicians from across the Arab world to apply now for the Firdaus Orchestra, which will perform a fusion of styles and genres on the global stage of Expo 2020.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s in-house orchestra will be creatively led and mentored by renowned composer and songwriter AR Rahman, who will compose music for the orchestra’s inaugural performance. It aims to feature 50 female musicians and showcase their talent to a global audience.

Noora Sulaiman, Senior Associate, Firdaus Women’s Orchestra, Expo 2020 Dubai said: “As an Emirati musician, who has been part of the Firdaus Orchestra team for the last year, I feel particularly privileged to be working with AR Rahman – a musical icon – in a role that inspires and empowers female musicians from across the Arab world in the journey to Expo 2020 and beyond.

“Expo 2020 provides an exciting platform to demonstrate the region’s culture and creative talent to the world, while also highlighting our ability to bring the world together to promote collaboration. We are seeking female musicians from the region of all ages and backgrounds to join our ensemble, that will collectively spur so much creativity and innovation and inspire a legacy long after Expo 2020 closes its doors in March 2022.”

AR Rahman said, “The Firdaus Women’s Orchestra will feature diverse musicians from across the region. Dubai is a forerunner to the new world and the ensemble will reflect what the city stands for – a fascinating and extraordinary confluence of cultures. I am looking forward to being part of Firdaus’ promising journey.”

The audition submissions first launched in 2020 and the application link temporarily closed while Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Member States voted in favour of postponing the World Expo by one year to allow all participants to safely navigate the impact of COVID-19.

Expo 2020 Dubai – the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region – will run from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022.