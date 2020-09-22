Features 

Fifty meters up and two apart – Belgium’s dinner-in-the-sky relaunches

BRUSSELS: Belgians looking for a different culinary experience will once again be able to eat 50 metres (164 feet) above the ground as the dining-in-the-sky experience returns from COVID-19 lockdown with a new, socially distanced feel.

Belgium-based Dinner in the Sky, which has been set up in some 60 countries since its 2006 launch, involves diners strapped into seats at a table suspended from a crane while well-known chefs cook and serve from the centre.

Their original platform sat 22 people together along the perimeter, but in the COVID-19 era, up to 32 diners will now reserve four-person private tables spaced apart from. The chefs and servers also have a little more space to roam.

“It means all the public are sitting in sort of a bubble,” said co-CEO Stefan Kerkhof at the crane base in the centre of the Belgian capital.

Dinner in the Sky offers three sittings – for lunch and two for dinner over the coming two weeks. The price is 295 euros ($350) per head or 150 euros for weekend afternoon cocktails. — Reuters

 

