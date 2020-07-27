Fee relief for students of Indian School Muscat

Parents of students attending Indian School Muscat whose income or employment has been hit by COVID-19

can apply for fee concessions. Those households which earn less than RO 500 a month can also request a fee concession, the school said in a circular issued on Sunday.

“The above-mentioned fee concession will be in addition to the relief measures announced by the Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman,” read the circular.

“We look forward to your support and assure you that genuine requests of the parents will be considered by

the school management committee.”

Those who wish to avail the concession must submit salary slips from the company, bank statements of the last six months, and a letter from the sponsor along with resident cards and passport details. Businessmen

must provide documents to prove the loss of income.

Parents are requested to submit the required details by filling in the fee concession form available on the school website, at www.ismoman.com/circulars.html. The filled-in form along with the supporting documents can be emailed to feeconcessions@ ismoman.com or submit the hard copies to the school office between 8.30

am and 12.30 pm on all working days.

Those who have been granted a fee concession during the previous academic last year are also required to submit a fresh application form and any decision on such concession requests will be addressed based on the

school policy on fee concessions.

The last date of submitting the application with the required documents will be August 16. Parents are requested to remit the school fee on time until any decision on the above fee concession, which will be adjusted for in the remaining payments due.