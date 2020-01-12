Fearless, strong and brave

Based on the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, and with realisation of the importance of the role of women in maintaining security and peace, Royal Oman Police and armed forces have engaged women in military work. This stems of HM’s belief that half of the efforts of this community can’t go wasted and that women are the safety valve when it comes to dealing with different security issues, intellectual security, religious extremism and terrorism.

Over the years, women have played various roles in the military. Equal opportunities were given to women to serve in the military as they are quite capable of handling the training as well as the duties given to them.

Today, women receive great attention in appreciation of their prominent role and active contribution to all actions entrusted to the Royal Oman Police formations, and they have earned the status and empowerment they deserve as they have provided the capabilities necessary to fulfil their role in the service of the security and safety of the country, citizens and residents.

In ROP, policewomen are doing their work in a highly efficient manner in various formations, whether in the field of training, investigations, forensics, traffic or medical services, in addition to their work in the special mission police units, music and police aviation, and others.

Since 1972, Oman has begun to prepare women to be part of the police and in 1974, they first joined training along with men. It started only with 17 female policewomen and they worked later in prisons and airports.

Since then, the accomplishments of women in this field have attracted the attention of the world, and the Omani experience is regarded a role model for many other countries.

