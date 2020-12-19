FDA authorises Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

WASHINGTON: Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.

The FDA announced the authorisation the day after the agency’s panel of outside experts endorsed its use. Moderna said it intended to apply for full US licence.

The decision marks the first regulatory authorisation in the world for Moderna’s vaccine and validation of its messenger RNA technology. It came less than a year after the first COVID-19 case was identified in the United States. The biotech company has worked with the US government to prepare for the distribution of 5.9 million shots as early as this weekend. The FDA decision is based on results from a late-stage study of 30,000 volunteers that found the vaccine was nearly 95 per cent effective at preventing illness from COVID-19 with no serious safety concerns.

The authorization follows an EUA granted for a similar vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE that has been put into the arms of thousands of US healthcare workers this week in a massive nationwide rollout.

“With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn, MD, said in a statement.

Moderna’s shot is expected to be used in harder-to-reach locations, such as rural hospitals. The vaccine needs to be stored and shipped frozen, but does not require the ultra-cold temperatures of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. Once thawed, the Moderna vaccine can be kept at typical refrigerator temperatures.

— Reuters

