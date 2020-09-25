Fans pay homage to legendary singer

Muscat: Music lovers in the Sultanate of Oman who loved SP Balasubrahmaniam, the legendary playback singer who passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai, paid homage to him.

“A huge loss in my family”, described Chithra Narayan, an educationist and a philanthropist.

The 74-year-old singer who has sung more than 40,000 songs in a career spanning nearly 55 years, had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in a Chennai hospital since August 5.

“Music is a language of the heart. The legend SPB with his wealth of renderings had not only captured the hearts of millions but also made sure that his melodies would be ringing in the ears and minds of the people for eternity,” she said remembering that devotion overflowed in his songs

“His life also teaches us to lead our lives for serving society and touch upon lives for SPB had always this noble thought in mind.”

The hospital said the health condition of SPB would warrant extended stay in the intensive care unit on September 8. Later, on September 24, the hospital said Balasubrahmanyam was “extremely critical”.

“I have too many memories of SPB from my childhood days,” remembers Piya Pawani, model and actor based in Muscat.

“My dad would sing his songs and they were the first ones that created an image of love in us. We were grown up listening to his voice and the lyrics of the film ‘Roja’ is very close to my heart.”

“If only songs could have life and soul, SPB’s voice and style would have soothed many aching hearts,” adds Piya, who brought home many pageantry titles from many countries.

A R Biju, Managing Director of Choice Investments with Medstar clinics and Eggspress Cafe feels the singer bade adieu at the peak of his fame.

“It is as if he had decided to call it quits when his voice was at the pinnacle of beauty”.

He remembers that there could never be such a down-to-earth singer who reminds of how palm trees bow down as their fruits become ripe day be day.

“SPB was witty and loved to joke and treating everyone in his team alike. He enthralled his audience with his humour and humble attitude alike besides his soulful rendition,” adds Biju who finds himself a singer first.

SPB was a versatile singer who sang in over 16 languages besides four southern languages and Hindi, was also recipient of ‘Padmabhushan’ the highest civilian award by India besides many regional, national and international accolades. His songs Ilaya Nila, malaree, mere rang mein all will remain as long as music lives.