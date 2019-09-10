Fancy mobile numbers to be auctioned for charity

Ooredoo has announced the start of its quarterly charity online auction for special numbers. From September 9, customers are invited to place their bids for a good cause and the chance to

own some of the most sought-after Diamond and Gold numbers in the country.

Feras bin Abdullah al Shaikh, director of consumer sales at Ooredoo, said, “Since the launch of Ooredoo’s online vanity number auctions in early 2018, we have been able to deliver unique

numbers to the highest-bidding customers. Today, this initiative continues to witness growing success, raising fantastic amounts of money for several non-profit and charitable organisations

across Oman.

With different starting prices for different numbers, interested customers can register now. The first time bidders are required to fill out a registration form, while those who participated in previous auctions can simply activate their account. A registration fee of RO 20 is applicable to take part in the auction and customers can bid for a maximum of ten numbers.