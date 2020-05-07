Local 

FAERC reviews financial position

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Financial Affairs and Energy Resources Council (FAERC) on Thusday held its 3rd meeting for 2020 under the chairmanship of Darwish bin Ismail al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The Council reviewed the report prepared on the financial position of the Government in light of the actual closing accounts for the fiscal year 2019 and approving the report.

Further, the Council discussed a memorandum on the financial status and estimated results of the State General Budget 2020 due to the impacts of the global economic circumstances on the Sultanate. The Council affirmed the necessity to continue following up the economic developments and their effects on the financial status and taking appropriate procedures.

The Council viewed the report pertaining to performance of the electricity sector and the mechanisms proposed to improve its efficiency. It also reviewed other topics upon which appropriate decisions were taken. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6271 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman gears up to attract more Eid holidaymakers

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Oman gears up to attract more Eid holidaymakers

Trail hiking promotes tourism and health

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trail hiking promotes tourism and health

200 Arab bikers explore Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on 200 Arab bikers explore Oman