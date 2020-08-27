Extinction Rebellion plans to blockade UK parliament

LONDON: Climate protest group Extinction Rebellion will target Britain’s parliament as part of “mass rebellions” planned for the coming weeks, the group said on Thursday.

The protests will begin this weekend with “regional rebellions” for those worried about attending the main events due to coronavirus.

“September 1 is when the real action starts, we are holding mass rebellions in London, Cardiff and Manchester,” spokeswoman Alanna Byrne said.

“In London, we are going to parliament. We are going to try and hold that space,” she said.

They have also organised mass banner drops, many from motorway bridges, along with protests against the aviation and finance sectors.

But London’s Parliament Square will be the main focus.

“Everyone is just fed up with what a massive failure this government has been and their lack of recognition of the climate emergency is really worrying, so people feel compelled to go out,” said Byrne.

“This could be the last best chance we have of turning it around and the actions the government are taking are going to make it worse.” The group is advising protestors to socially distance, wherever possible, and wear gloves and masks. — AFP

Ahead of the action, four of the group’s members, including co-founder Roger Hallam, and another climate activist were charged with conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

They were remanded into custody until next month.

The group took over several London landmarks in last year’s protest, which lasted a week before police outlawed activists from assembling in a designated site in Trafalgar Square.

Around 1,500 Extinction Rebellion demonstrators were detained. — AFP

