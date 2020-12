An art exhibition was opened under the auspices of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, at the Cultural Club, on Sunday. Titled ‘steadfast despite the danger’, the exhibition showcases 15 synthetic artworks featuring COVID-19 related themes. The exhibition will be open till January 7 from 10 am to 12 noon, and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Photos by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi

