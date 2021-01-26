Region World 

Explosion heard days after projectile intercepted

An explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Tuesday and the cause was not immediately known. Several witnesses also reported hearing two loud bangs and seeing a small plume of smoke above the capital. Al Arabiya TV cited local reports of an explosion and videos circulating on social media purporting to show a missile being intercepted over Riyadh. Yemen’s rebels have carried out many cross-border attacks into Saudi using drones and missiles. Missile attacks and drone strikes claimed by rebels have targeted civilian airports and oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, occasionally reaching Riyadh. — Reuters

