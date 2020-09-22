Expats with valid residency can return to Oman from Oct 1

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Tuesday has decided to allow return of those holding valid residency from October 1 to the Sultanate provided that they undergo a laboratory examination upon arrival and are committed to quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Sayyid Hammoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, chaired the joint meeting of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.

The special facilities provided by the government to the private sector and its employees will continue until the year-end, the committee said.