Expats with no documents told to collect outpass from embassies

With Kabeer Yousuf

Muscat: Online registration began on Sunday for expatriates who wish to leave the country permanently without paying a fine. The scheme is open till December 31. The registration can be done at the Ministry of Labour’s website mol.gov.om.

“The service aims to facilitate the non-Omani workforce to permanently leave the country and exempt employers from all fees and fines resulting from the expiration of work permits. Residents who have expired work permits or are registered as absent without leave can apply to departure during this period,” the ministry said.

“Registration can be done at the embassies, the ministry’s website and Sanad centres. Seven days after registration, the expatriate worker can visit the Ministry of Labour office at Muscat International Airport or seven hours before the flight departure. They should carry a valid ticket, travel documents, and the PCR test valid for 72 hours.”

If the expatriates do not have proper documentation (like a lost or expired passport) they have to get in touch with the embassies.

“I hope that my embassy sends a clear message guiding us to complete the formalities and return home smoothly. It has been tough here without jobs,” said a Bangladesh national who is working on-call basis.

“Those who want to go to the country with an outpass from Oman should fill out a form posted on the Facebook page of Bangladesh embassy. They should also submit two passport size photos to the embassy. Then they will be given time to come and collect the outpass, ” the Bangladesh Embassy said.

“Those who don’t have a passport can also go to the country with the outpass issued by the embassy. The Bangladesh expatriates are required to furnish a birth registration card, passport photocopy, or national ID card.”

Social workers associated with various embassies have urged expats to register with the Ministry of Labour to facilitate their exit from the country.

“Expatriate workers who are living in the country with no valid documents can leave the country with no financial obligation in the form of fines or fees and anyone falling in this category should report at their embassies or register online,” PM Jabir, Secretary, Community Wing at the Indian Social Club, and Director of Norka Welfare Board in Oman told the observer.