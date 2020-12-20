Expats to pay more for electricity and water

Citizens and expatriates will have to shell out more to avail of electricity and water from next year.

“In line with the programme for reforming electricity and water subsidies, new tariffs will be implemented for electricity and water services effective January 1 2021,” said a statement from the Ministry of Finance. Notwithstanding the financial ability, both citizens and residents are currently getting electricity and water at subsidised rates. But from next month only those from the financially vulnerable will benefit from the scheme through the National Subsidy System.

According to the statement, the Residential segment has been divided into two main categories — Citizen Account Tariff and Resident and Additional Accounts Tariff.

The Citizen Account Tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of citizens not exceeding two accounts per citizen. “Resident and additional accounts tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts for citizens beyond the allowable two accounts under the Citizen Account Tariff.”

The Citizen Account Tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of citizens not exceeding two accounts per citizen. According to the statement, a tariff of 15 baisa has been indicated for consumption from 0-200 kilowatts, 20 baisa for consumption from 2001-400, and 30 baisa for consumption exceeding 4000 kilowatts.

Tariffs of resident accounts and additional accounts will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts exceeding two accounts per citizen.

As per the new tariff system, 20 baisa has been specified for consumption from 0-500 kilowatt, 25 baisa for consumption from 501-150), and 30 baisa for consumption that excess 1500 kilowatts. Like electricity, the residential tariff for water is divided into Citizen Account Tariff, and Resident and Additional Accounts Tariff. Whereas the Citizen Account Tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of citizens not exceeding two accounts per citizen, the Resident and Additional Accounts Tariff will be applied to accounts registered in the names of residents and additional accounts for citizens beyond the allowable basic two accounts under the ‘Citizen Account Tariff’.

It has been decided that 4.5 baisa is identified per gallon and 990 baisa per cubic metre. The tariff of the citizen’s account will be applied to accounts registered in the names of citizens, not exceeding two accounts for each citizen as 2.5 baisa per gallon and 550 baisa per cubic metre.

The resident account and the additional accounts will be applied to those registered in the names of residents and additional accounts that exceed two accounts per citizen. They are identified to be 3 baisa per gallon and 660 baisa per cubic metre.

SAMUEL KUTTY

@samkuttyvp