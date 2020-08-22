Expats in Oman’s govt sector drop 15.1%

Muscat: The number of expatriate workers in Oman’s government sector has seen a drop of 15.1 percent (7,904) in July 2020 to 44,558 from 52,462 in June 2020, with a decline of 18.8 percent from July 2019.

At the end of December 2019, the number of expatriate workers in the government sector was 54, 687, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The number of expatriate workers in the private sector declined from 1,259,814 in at the end of June 2020 by 31, 101, or 2.5 percent to 1,228,713 at the end of July in 2020.

In the family sector, the number of expatriates dropped by 8,809 or 3.2 from 277,607 at the June June 2020 to 268,798 in July.

The number of Bangladesh nationals dropped from 590,748 in June 2020 to 580, 132 in July 2020, Pakistanis from 192, 676 to 185,626, and the Filipinos from 47,537 to 46,531 during the same period.

The number of Indian expatriates dropped from 567, 341 in June 2020 to 542,091 during the same period.

Over the number of expatriate workers decreased by 47,814 to 1,589,883 from 1542,069.