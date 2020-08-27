Local Main 

Expats can buy ITC properties in restricted zones

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing has made a statement on the law prohibiting non-Omanis from buying properties in prohibition areas.

With the exception of the prohibited zones, the GCC citizens are allowed to own real estate anywhere in the country.

GCC citizens are allowed to own property in Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITC) after obtaining approval via electronic platforms.

Expatriates to own land and real estate located in Integrated Tourist Complexes even if located in prohibited areas.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7688 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

MoH Contact Centre organises awareness day

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoH Contact Centre organises awareness day

Nizwa University holds seminar on AIDS

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Nizwa University holds seminar on AIDS

NRAA’s e-document management system

Oman Observer Comments Off on NRAA’s e-document management system