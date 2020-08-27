Expats can buy ITC properties in restricted zones

Muscat: The Ministry of Housing has made a statement on the law prohibiting non-Omanis from buying properties in prohibition areas.

With the exception of the prohibited zones, the GCC citizens are allowed to own real estate anywhere in the country.

GCC citizens are allowed to own property in Integrated Tourism Complexes (ITC) after obtaining approval via electronic platforms.

Expatriates to own land and real estate located in Integrated Tourist Complexes even if located in prohibited areas.