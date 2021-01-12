Expats away from country for over 180 days need new job visa

Residents who have job visas but currently abroad over a certain period of time will be not allowed to board an Oman-bound flight.Airline sources confirmed to the Observer that they have received a circular from the authorities in this regard.

A circular from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to the airlines via the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said some special facilities offered to expatriates stranded abroad due to the closure of air traffic between most of the countries of the world have been stopped. “In the light of the resumption of international air traffic, these facilities have been stopped from January 1.”

Subsequently, airlines have been told that no resident on a job visa will be allowed to board the plane if his stay exceeds more than 180 days.

While the rule is not valid for residents on a dependent visa, they will be not allowed if their residency visa has expired.

“In such cases, residents will be asked to contact their employers to apply for a new visa.”

An official at one of the two major airlines operating out of Muscat told the Observer, “We need some more clarity on the issue but now we are following the guidelines.”

According to airline industry sources, this rule has been traditionally followed in Oman where expatriates on job visas cannot stay outside the country for over six months.