Expats arrested for illegal tailoring in Nizwa

Nizwa: A number of expats were arrested in the Wilayat of Nizwa for illegal tailoring in violation of the orders issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19.

The arrests were made when a joint team from Nizwa Municipality and Royal Oman Police raided a number of residential places occupied by expat workers who were involved in illegal tailoring activities and laundry.

The police confiscated sewing machines and other tools used by the offenders.