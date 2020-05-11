Local 

Expats arrested for illegal tailoring in Nizwa

Oman Observer

Nizwa: A number of expats were arrested in the Wilayat of Nizwa for illegal tailoring in violation of the orders issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19.

The arrests were made when a joint team from Nizwa Municipality and Royal Oman Police raided a number of residential places occupied by expat workers who were involved in illegal tailoring activities and laundry.

The police confiscated sewing machines and other tools used by the offenders.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6322 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Some Indian schools in Oman start virtual classes

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Some Indian schools in Oman start virtual classes

Parts of Muscat fully closed, Muttrah isolated

Oman Observer Comments Off on Parts of Muscat fully closed, Muttrah isolated

Sayyida Fatima Bint Ali Mosque to Open on Friday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyida Fatima Bint Ali Mosque to Open on Friday