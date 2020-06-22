Expat population down by nearly 40K in 2 months

Muscat: The number of the expatriate population in Oman has seen a steady decline over the past few months, as per the data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The number of the expatriate population declined from 1,662,113 in March 2020 to 1,645, 041 in April, and 1,622,241 in May.

There is a drop of 39, 872 in the expatriate population since March 2020.

The number of Bangladesh nationals dropped from 630,681 in December 2019 to 599,713 in May, Pakistanis from 207,288 to 197, 155, the Filipinos from 49,456 to 48,020 during the same period.

The number of Indian expatriates dropped from 617,730 in December 2019 to 582, 076 in May 2020.

As per the Observer analysis, as of December 22, 2019 the total expatriate population was 1, 974,598, which dropped to 1,942,632 (as of January 2020), increased marginally to 1,944, 168 in February 2020), 1,941,369 (March 2020), 1,925,316 (April 2020) and 1,903,045 (May 2020) and 1,873,173 as of June 20,2020.

As of May 22, 2019, the total expatriate population was 2,036, 986 (43.5 per cent of the total population), while on May 22, 2018, the total expatriate population was 2,097,594 (44.9 per cent of the total population at the time).

Muscat has the highest number of expatriate population at 698, 675, followed by Dhofar 182,606 and North Batinah 224, 902.

There are around 52, 768 expatriates working in the government, compared to 1,288, 401 in the private sector.