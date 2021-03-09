Local Main Uncategorized 

Expat permit fees slashed for some firms

Oman Observer

Muscat: The new stimulus package announced by the government on Tuesday, with the blessing of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, includes a reduction in fees to recruit and renew licenses of expatriate workers in intermediate, technical, and specialized professions.

50 percent for firms and establishments fulfilling the approved Omanisation percentage.

25% for firms and establishments with an Omani workforce.

It has been also decided to allocate RO20 million in the 2021 budget for the training of Omanis, which will qualify them for the labor market.

 

You May Also Like

Civil Service Ministry reviews Quality management system

Oman Observer Comments Off on Civil Service Ministry reviews Quality management system

Stress on promoting research to shape future of the nation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Stress on promoting research to shape future of the nation

SAYYID ASAAD AT HIROSHIMA

Oman Observer Comments Off on SAYYID ASAAD AT HIROSHIMA