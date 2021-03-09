Expat permit fees slashed for some firms

Muscat: The new stimulus package announced by the government on Tuesday, with the blessing of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, includes a reduction in fees to recruit and renew licenses of expatriate workers in intermediate, technical, and specialized professions.

50 percent for firms and establishments fulfilling the approved Omanisation percentage.

25% for firms and establishments with an Omani workforce.

It has been also decided to allocate RO20 million in the 2021 budget for the training of Omanis, which will qualify them for the labor market.