Expat exit scheme extended: Ministry of Labour

Muscat: The special programme announced by the government for expatriates residing in the country even after the expiry of their residence card has been extended until June 30, 2021.

The scheme first announced on November 15 was to expire on December 31, 2020, which was subsequently extended till March 31, 2021.

The Ministry of Labour said that due to the ongoing pandemic, the closing date for expatriates to register for a free exit on its website will be June 30.

This period allows all undocumented workers living in Oman to exit the country without any fine or legal implications. The Ministry of Labour has urged all who have not registered to come forward and register online and to make use of the scheme.

All undocumented workers and overstaying visitors can register at the Ministry’s website http://www.mol.gov.om or through Sanad Offices.

“No applications for rectification of labour status will be entertained after June 30”, said the Ministry, noting that expat workers benefiting from the grace period should leave by 3 months from June 30, 2021.

Speaking to the Observer, Munu Mahawer, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate said that multifarious campaigns among Indian citizens have been on since last November which has resulted in getting nearly 3,000 people registered for exit through the scheme.

“Out of the 3,000 as many as 2,000 people were approved to travel hoke and the rest 1,000 applications would be processed in due course of time. All those who have secured the outpass would be leaving before the extended grace period,” Munu Mahawer added.

He further said that the Air bubble agreement between Oman and India is working well and there are 6,000 seats from Oman to India and an equal number back to Oman making the total seats to 12,000.

After June 30, all applications and approvals for the free exit would be cancelled and any further delay in registering online will entail the penalties prescribed in the law,” said Salim Said al Badi, Director General of Labour Welfare at the Ministry of Labour.

Meanwhile, representatives of different community welfare wings have informed the Observer that nearly 70,000 expatriate workers have applied to rectify their status and around 50,000 of them have been able to leave the Sultanate terminally.

“Out of the registered nearly 70,000 expatriates there are only about 4,000 Indians. I am sure there are some more who are either not aware of such a scheme or are not bothered about any facility,” said PM Jabir, Secretary at the Social Welfare section of Indian Social Club.