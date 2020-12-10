Local Main 

Expat can renew expired visas from abroad

Vinod Nair
Muscat; An expatriate employee can renew his expired residency visa even if he is outside the Sultanate, said Colonel Ali al Sulaymani at the press conference on Thursday.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) started issuing new residency visas (work visa) late last month.
Applicants can submit their required documents online following a specific format. Residence visas will be issued in the same manner as it used to be before Covid-19 restrictions were announced in March.
 
