Exit scheme for expatriates ends today

Just as the period allowed for the undocumented workers living in the country to exit without any fine or legal implications ends on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour has urged those who have not yet registered to register online and avail the opportunity.

“No applications for rectification of labour status will be entertained after Wednesday,” said the ministry, noting that expatriate workers benefiting from the grace period should leave the country within three months, or by June 30, 2021.

All undocumented workers and overstaying visitors can register at the ministry’s website (www.mol.gov.om) or through Sanad offices.

“From April 1, all applications and approvals for the same will be cancelled. After that, penalties prescribed in the law will apply,” said Salim Said al Badi, Director General of Labour Welfare at the Ministry of Labour.

Meanwhile, representatives of different community welfare wings have told the Observer that nearly 70,000 expatriate workers have applied to rectify their irregular status and around 50,000 of them have been able to leave the Sultanate.

“Out of nearly 70,000 registered expatriates, there are only about 4,000 Indians. I am sure there are some more who are either not aware of the scheme or are not bothered about any facility,” said PM Jabir, Secretary at the Social Welfare section of Indian Social Club.

“Anyone who knows an overstaying migrant worker in Oman should ask him/her to make use of this scheme before they lose chance,” he requested on social media.

Sarmila Paranjul Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal to the Sultanate, said only 57 Nepali nationals were living without any documents and were sent back home.

