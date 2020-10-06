Exercise boosts immunity, eases severity of COVID-19

Staff Reporter

Muscat, Oct 6

More than half of the Omani university students are physically active, and one-quarter of the students physically inactive, according to a study. It also revealed that 17.4 per cent of Omani students are not practising any physical activity and 15.2 per cent have a low rate of physical activity. The findings were revealed by Dr Amal al Siyabi, Head of Health Community Partnership at the Community Health Initiative Department of MoH, who conducted the study on the ratio, type and barriers that prevent Omani university students from exercising physical activity.

The study’s findings were presented during an online forum on Monday to mark the Omani Physical Activity Day, which falls on October 2. The forum discussed the relation between physical activity and COVID-19.

Dr Huda bint Khalfan al Siyabi, Director of Community Health Initiatives stressed that physical activity is a valuable tool to control the infection and maintain public health. Physical activity may reduce the severity of COVID-19 infection due to muscle activity that results in improving the immunity system and reducing the infection. It will also reduce the chances of getting severe COVID-19 infection and therefore minimising admission of patients in ventilators. This would alleviate the burden on the health care systems during the pandemic.

Dr Ameera al Ridan, Head of Mental Health at the Non-Communicable Diseases, highlighted the enhancement of mental health through physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum touched upon several related topics such as the healthy lifestyle during COVID-19 pandemic, the role of physical activity in improving the mental state during the pandemic, as well as the scientific facts about how physical activity may help reduce the consequences of coronavirus.

Al Siyabi highlighted the role of physical activity in reducing persistent tension and stress, as well as maintaining mental health.

