Exemption from OCCI renewal fees to continue until year-end

Muscat: The Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has announced the extension of the decision to exempt from paying the membership renewal fees, considering the challenges faced by business owners.
The OCCI decision includes:
1. 100% exemption from paying late fees before January 1, 2019
2. Pay the renewal fees for the full year of 2019
3. The exemption period will continue until December 31, 2020.
