Ex-Zimbabwe captain Streak banned for 8 years

PARIS: Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak was on Wednesday banned for eight years on corruption charges, the International Cricket Council announced.

“Mr Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed on the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing,” an ICC statement said.

The Zimbabwe coach from 2016 to 2018, his ban extends until March, 2029.

Streak, 47, was found guilty of breaching five rules of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code related to betting.

He disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018, the statement revealed.

He also “facilitated or attempted to facilitate” the introduction of four players including a national captain to a third party for inside information for betting purposes.

He was also found guilty of obstructing the ICC’s investigation, and failing to declare a “gift, payment, hospitality or other benefits” from passing on inside information.

In the ICC’s rap sheet Streak is said to have been in contact via Whatsapp with “an Indian gentleman, Mr X” in 2017.

According to the ICC, the conversations between Streak and Mr X on the social media platform spanned 15 months.

“During these discussions, Mr X made it clear to Mr Streak that he was involved in betting on cricket, and also requested details of Mr Streak’s bank account outside Zimbabwe, which Mr Streak provided,” the ICC said. — AFP