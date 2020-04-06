Ex-OOC official advises sports bodies to revise strategy

Dr Suleiman al Balushi, former official of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), said the sports associations, committees and the clubs are advised to utilise this period in revising the strategic plans including the short and long-term objectives.

Al Balushi stressed on minimising the losses from the unexpected period due to the impact of global pandemic COVID-19.

The national sports lecturer stressed to Oman Daily Observer on the importance of working on a full review by sports entities including clubs, associations and committees and revising the existing plans and programmes.

“All the sports organisations are required to work in restructuring their plans and goals based to the future events. Re-setting their strategic goals and objectives based on their experience is a major task. Activating the modern technologies to develop the human resources including coaches, technical staff, players and referees at this moment through involving them in a dedicated online workshops and seminars are also important,” he added.

Dr Suleiman is a licensed sports lecturer in the Sultanate and had attended a sports workshop for Qatar Olympic Committee staff through Qatar Olympic Academy, recently. “This is a real example which I would like to share with all. The Qatari sports entities used the facility of training the staff remotely and used the advanced technology applications. I was in Muscat on last Wednesday and Thursday and I presented an online workshop to the staff of the Qatar Olympic Committee. There was participation of more than 20 persons. Meanwhile, we can use the same facility locally for different segments including: sports administration, financial/technical/marketing management or any other related topics,” Dr Suleiman said.

The former official of OOC highlighted the role of coaches and technical staff during this tough situation.

“Due to the existing circumstance of the COVID-19, it is expected a lot from the coaches/technical staff to maintain the top levels of their players and teams. Using technology will ease performing this task as the outside training is prohibited nowadays due to spread of the coronavirus. For example, many coaches around the world are using the ‘Zoom’ meeting application to monitor the players training. The continuous follow-up with players on specific training at home and following a good are essential at this period,” he added.

He stressed on implementation of the tips for development of the local sports. “Studying the weak points by the associations/committee and seeking for the best solutions will direct them to achieve targets and goals. Our national associations, committees and clubs should revise their plan and programmes at this exceptional time. I also hope they will focus more on development of the sports human resources through online courses and workshops,” he ended.