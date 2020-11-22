Main World 

Europe plans to lift ban on Boeing 737 MAX

Oman Observer

Muscat: Europe plans to lift its flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX passenger jetliner in January after U.S. regulators last week ended a 20-month grounding triggered by two fatal crashes.

The head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in remarks aired on Saturday that the 737 MAX was safe to fly after changes to the design of the jet that crashed twice in five months in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.

Officials confirmed a draft EASA directive proposing to end the grounding in Europe will be published next week, followed by a 30-day comment period. After finishing touches, that would lead to an ungrounding decision in January.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8768 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

WHO reviews sultanate Health Information System (HIS)

Oman Observer Comments Off on WHO reviews sultanate Health Information System (HIS)

US opens London embassy after Trump snubs inauguration

Oman Observer Comments Off on US opens London embassy after Trump snubs inauguration

24th Gulf Cup begins on November 27

Oman Observer Comments Off on 24th Gulf Cup begins on November 27