EU MPs delegation in Srinagar amid tension

SRINAGAR: Amid heightened tension due to sporadic incidents of violence and a shutdown, a delegation of Members of European Parliament (MEPs) arrived here on Tuesday to see the local conditions.

It is the first foreign delegation to visit Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5.

After checking into at a five-star hotel here, the MEPs were taken to the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh where top army commanders briefed them about the situation in Kashmir.

The MEPs have come under criticism after it emerged that several of them belonged to right-wing parties in Italy, France and Germany.

The delegation will also get briefings from the J&K administration and the police.

The visit, however, triggered violence in Kashmir. Incidents of stone pelting and clashes were reported from several areas in Srinagar including Chanpora, Rambagh, Maisuma and others, leaving six people reportedly injured.

