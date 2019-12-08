EU-GCC Business Forum to support B2B engagement

MUSCAT, DEC 8 – The 4th EU-GCC Business Forum, which convenes in Muscat on December 11, will serve as a major platform for EU-GCC B2B engagement. The forum is being held in cooperation with the GCC Secretariat, Omani Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Technology and Communications, Oman Supreme Council for Planning, Ithraa and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and all GCC Chambers of Commerce. The Forum will focus on “Technology: An Enabler for Future Growth and Prosperity” and tackle subjects such as the role of education, the legal framework for technology, the role of technology in the logistics, manufacturing and industrial sectors, e-commerce and Women in Tech entrepreneurs.

The forum will be attended by over 200 delegates from both the EU and GCC and feature expert speakers discussing the ongoing initiatives and planned investments in their respective countries. The forum will have a series of panel discussions, covering topics such as the importance of education in preparing future workforces to be better equipped in dealing with the changing market dynamics, the importance of establishing a legal framework to regulate the continuously evolving technological advancements; as well the role that technology plays in the logistic, industrial and manufacturing and e-commerce sectors. The forum will conclude by addressing the challenges that women tech entrepreneurs face while entering and working in the technology field.

Ambassador Michele Cervone d’Urso, Head of European Union Delegation to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman: “The forum will offer an immense opportunity for cross-cutting networking and identification of trade and investment opportunities between EU and the GCC countries.”