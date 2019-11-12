EU court says Israel settlement goods must be labelled

BRUSSELS: The EU’s top court on Tuesday ruled that food products from occupied Palestinian territories must be labelled as such, drawing an angry response from Israel. The European Court of Justice said that under EU rules on food labelling, it must be clear where products are from — particularly if they come from Israeli settlements. That way, it said, consumers can make choices based on “ethical considerations and considerations relating to the observance of international law”. The ECJ ruling effectively backs the EU guidelines issued in 2015 on labelling goods from Israeli-occupied areas, which also prompted a furious response. — AFP

