EU calls for end to Syria bombing

BRUSSELS: The EU on Thursday called for an end to the bombings in northwest Syria and the opening of a humanitarian corridor as Syrian forces push into the last rebel bastion of Idlib.

“Bombings and other attacks on civilians in north-west Syria must stop,” the EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said. The top EU officials called for “unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need of assistance” as well the “respect of humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.” The renewed offensive has undermined existing peace agreements and led to deadly clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces. — AFP

