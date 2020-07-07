Local 

Etimad main committee meets

Muscat: The Main Committee of National Leadership Programme for Middle/Senior Management (Etimad) held a meeting at the Manpower Ministry on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Labour Affairs.

The meeting briefed the attendees on the programme and its various stages. The meeting touched on the graduating batch (250 in number) and the new batch (also 250 in number). The meeting also explained the methodology and future trends for developing the programme to keep abreast of developments in the labour market.

Etimad initiative is one of the outputs of the labour market and employment lab of the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh). The Ministry of Manpower supervises the implementation of the programme in cooperation with the initiative’s team while the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) supports the initiative and follows up its progress. –ONA

